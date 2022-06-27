Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres.

Schwarber accounted for half of the Phillies' run production with an RBI double in the second inning and a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh. The long ball was his 10th in June and his 21st of the season, while his four RBI were a season high. The outfielder is slashing .219/.340/.502 with 46 RBI, 51 runs scored, four steals and 12 doubles through 72 contests. With Bryce Harper (thumb) out for the foreseeable future, Schwarber and Nick Castellanos are likely to serve as the designated hitter more often, though both are likely to maintain near-everyday roles in the lineup.