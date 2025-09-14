Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Royals.

Kansas City tried to pitch around Schwarber early, but with the Phillies down 4-3 in the fifth inning, the slugger tied things up by lining an Angel Zerpa slider over the right-field wall. Schwarber is up to 51 homers on the season, and with 13 games left on the regular-season schedule, he still has a shot at matching Ryan Howard's club record of 58, set in 2006.