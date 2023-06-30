Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Schwarber started the game with a homer on the first pitch he saw from Kyle Hendricks. He has a home run and two doubles over his last three games, though he had a brief 0-for-15 slump over the four contests prior. The slugger is up to 21 homers, 43 RBI, 47 runs scored and a .186/.326/.441 slash line through 80 games. Eight of his homers have come in June.