Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 4-1 win at Cincinnati.

The Philadelphia designated hitter stretched his team's lead to 4-1 with a 404-foot, two-run blast off Reds reliever Tony Santillan in the eighth. Schwarber has been on a tear since the All-Star break, batting .270 (23-for-85) with 12 homers, 28 RBI and 15 runs scored across 22 contests, as he's entered the discussion for the NL MVP Award. In 524 total plate appearances, the 32-year-old is slashing .252/.376/.584 with 10 steals, 97 RBI and 81 runs scored.