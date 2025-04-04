Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

Schwarber extended the Phillies' lead to 2-0 in the seventh inning with a 444-foot moonshot off left-hander Luis Peralta, his fourth homer already this year. Schwarber has hit in six straight games to start the season, going 8-for-26 (.308) overall with eight RBI, seven runs scored and a 1.165 OPS.