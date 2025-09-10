Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Mets.

With Tuesday's long ball, Schwarber became only the second player in Phillies history alongside Ryan Howard to record 50 homers in a single season, per Paul Casella of MLB.com. It was also a much-needed jolt for Schwarber, who's hitting just .146 over his last 41 at-bats (11 games). For the year, the fantasy stalwart is batting .240 with an MLB-high 123 RBI, 20 doubles, 99 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 145 outings.