Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Makes history with 50th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Mets.
With Tuesday's long ball, Schwarber became only the second player in Phillies history alongside Ryan Howard to record 50 homers in a single season, per Paul Casella of MLB.com. It was also a much-needed jolt for Schwarber, who's hitting just .146 over his last 41 at-bats (11 games). For the year, the fantasy stalwart is batting .240 with an MLB-high 123 RBI, 20 doubles, 99 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 145 outings.
