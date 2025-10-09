Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run blast in Wednesday's NLDS Game 3 win over the Dodgers.

Schwarber got the scoring started for the Phillies by tying the game up with a mammoth 455-foot solo homer in the top of the fourth inning off of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Then, in his final plate appearance of the night in the top of the eighth, he went deep off of Clayton Kershaw with a man on base. The two-homer night pushed Schwarber's career postseason home run total to 23, moving him past Bernie Williams for the third-most of all-time, trailing only Manny Ramirez (29) and Jose Altuve (27).