Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 11-6 win over Washington on Saturday. He also had two strikeouts.

Schwarber's 6th inning blast helped put the game out of reach and gave the Phillies a 7-2 lead to help solidify the win. With Edmundo Sosa and Brandon Marsh aboard, Schwarber deposited a Lucas Sims' sweeper into the stands for his second home run in as many games for the Phils. The 32-year-old launched 38 homers in 2024 and is on his way to matching that to begin 2025.