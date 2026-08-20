Arraez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Arraez scored the game's opening run after leading off the second inning with a single before he extended the Phillies' lead to 3-0 with his homer off Sandy Alcantara, his sixth this season. Arraez has settled in nicely in Philadelphia, going 12-for-30 (.400) with a .986 OPS over his last seven games. Overall, Arraez is slashing .319/.353/.440 with 61 runs scored and 54 RBI across 533 plate appearances between the Phillies and Giants this season.