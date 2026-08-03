Phillies' Luis Arraez: Unlikely to debut until Tuesday

Arraez will travel to Philadelphia on Monday and is expected to be formally activated by the Phillies ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Phillies acquired Arraez and right-hander Caleb Kilian from the Giants earlier Monday, sending back minor-league right-handers Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair to San Francisco in the deal. A four-time All-Star and three-time batting champion, Arraez is expected to settle into an everyday role at second base upon joining the team, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Bryson Stott has been serving as the Phillies' primary option at the keystone this season, but he's likely to move to third base to accommodate Arraez. Meanwhile, Alec Bohm is expected to shift across the diamond to first base, which would shift Bryce Harper into a regular role in right field for the first time since April 2022.