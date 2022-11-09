site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Luis Ortiz: Claimed by Phillies
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 9, 2022
at
6:22 pm ET
•
1 min read
Ortiz was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday.
Ortiz made six relief appearances for the Giants in 2022 and posted a 1.04 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 8.2 innings. He'll likely have the opportunity to compete for a big-league roster spot with the Phillies this spring.
