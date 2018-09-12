Phillies' Maikel Franco: Held out Wednesday

Franco (neck, shoulder) is not in the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Franco was withheld from the starting nine after exiting Game 2 of Tuesday's twin bill with neck tightness and a shoulder bruise. He suffered these injuries attempting to catch a foul ball when he flipped over the railing and into the third-base camera well. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener versus Miami. In his absence, Asdrubal Cabrera will start at third base.

