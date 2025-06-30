Strahm allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning while earning a save over Atlanta on Sunday.

Strahm was in charge of finishing off the 2-1 victory and ran into some trouble. However, he forced a Stuart Fairchild flyout with runners on the corners to end the contest. Strahm now has five saves this season, including three since June 14. He owns a 3.78 ERA with a 37:9 K:BB through 33.1 frames. Orion Kerkering tossed a scoreless eighth inning with three strikeouts Sunday, and Jordan Romano did not make an appearance after yielding four runs Saturday.