Strahm gave up a run on three hits in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Marlins. He struck out two.

Orion Kerkering worked a scoreless eighth inning against the top of Miami's order, while Strahm had a little trouble putting away the Marlins' 4-5-6 hitters but ultimately got the job done. The two relievers appear to manager Rob Thomson's top high-leverage options at the moment, and between them Strahm and Kerkering have collected all three of the Phillies' saves in June. Matchups could be the biggest factor in determining which of them handle closing duties for any particular game, but Strahm will likely need to improve on his current form to stay in the mix -- the southpaw's been scored upon in three of his last four appearances, and over his last 10 games and 9.2 innings he's stumbled to a 6.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB.