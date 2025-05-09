Strahm picked up the save in Thursday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Rays after allowing one unearned run on two hits in the 10th inning. He struck out two.

It was the second save of the year for Strahm, who was brought in to work the 10th frame after closer Jose Alvarado kept the game tied in the ninth inning. While Strahm began the season with a scoreless streak of 6.1 innings, he has a 4.82 ERA over his last 9.1 frames and has seen just three save chances overall this year. The southpaw is still one of Philadelphia's top left-handed relievers, but Strahm remains behind Alvarado in the bullpen pecking order when it comes to ninth-inning work.