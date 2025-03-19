Strahm (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Strahm's last Grapefruit League appearance came on March 5, as he's been working his way back from a left shoulder impingement. The southpaw could still have time to get ready for Opening Day if things break right, but it's not a guarantee.
