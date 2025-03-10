Strahm will be shut down until at least Thursday and is uncertain for Opening Day due to an impingement in his left shoulder that's caused inflammation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The good news is an MRI on Strahm's shoulder came back negative. He will be re-examined Thursday by the Phillies team doctor, at which point it will be determined whether he's able to resume a throwing program. The Phillies should have a good idea at that time whether Strahm will have a chance to be ready in time for Opening Day. The southpaw was one of the best relievers in baseball last season, collecting a 1.87 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 79:11 K:BB over 62.2 regular-season frames.