Lorenzen will make his first start for the Phillies on Thursday at Miami, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen was acquired earlier Tuesday from the Tigers, for whom he had delivered a 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83:27 K:BB through 105.2 innings (18 starts) this season. Philadelphia is going to roll with a six-man rotation for the time being, per Zolecki, but Ranger Suarez or Cristopher Sanchez could eventually be pushed to the bullpen.