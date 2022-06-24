site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Herrera is out of the lineup for Friday's game at San Diego.
Herrera is 1-for-25 over his past seven games and will take a seat with southpaw MacKenzie Gore pitching for the Padres. Matt Vierling will man center field Friday for the Phillies.
