Kerkering picked up a hold Sunday against the Rangers after allowing one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning.

After working his way into the closing picture for a brief stretch amidst Jordan Romano's struggles, Kekering has since reverted back to his role as a setup man for new closer Jhoan Duran. Kerkering has been very effective at preventing runs, posting a 1.67 ERA and 35:13 K:BB over 32.1 innings since the beginning of May, and he should continue to work in high-leverage spots for the Phillies.