Kerkering (3-1) allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits over one inning against the Phillies on Tuesday. He struck out two and earned a win after being charged with a blown save.

Kerkering gave up an RBI double to James Wood and a three-run shot to Nathaniel Lowe after entering with a 5-2 lead. Fortunately for Kerkering, an error in the frame kept three of those runs from affecting his ERA. He gave up one run through his first seven innings of the season but has since allowed nine runs (six earned) over his last 4.1 frames, spiking his ERA to 5.56. Jose Alvarado allowed two hits and struck out three in a scoreless eighth inning.