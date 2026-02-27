Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Getting back on mound Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerkering (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
It will be his first time throwing off a mound since he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain. If things go well Saturday, Kerkering would likely then progress to facing hitters and then appearing in a game. The right-handed reliever has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day, barring setbacks.
