Kerkering (4-1) was credited with the win in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings victory over the Athletics, allowing one hit and two walks with no strikeouts during a scoreless 10th inning.

Both of Kerkering's walks were intentional, and he's now worked seven consecutive scoreless outings. The 24-year-old right-hander has improved his ERA from 6.48 on April 22 to 3.72 by giving up just two runs over his last 11 frames. Jordan Romano is positioned as Philadelphia's closer, but Kerkering remains in the high-leverage mix as a setup man with eight holds in 2025.