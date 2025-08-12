Kerkering picked up the save in Monday's 4-1 win against the Reds, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The Philadelphia righty smoothly collected his first save since June 19 in this 10-pitch outing. The Phillies' usual closer, Jhoan Duran, did not appear in Monday's contest after pitching consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday. Kerkering is likely the preferred backup saves option to Duran, as Jordan Romano pitched the seventh Monday (and collected the win) while David Robertson handled the eighth. Across 44.2 total innings, Kerkering sports a 2.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB while tallying three saves.