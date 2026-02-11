The Phillies announced Wednesday that Kerkering will be delayed at the start of spring training while he recovers from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kerkering will likely be limited to rehab work in the early stages of camp while he heals up from the hamstring injury, but because he's typically deployed as a one-inning reliever, he won't need much ramp-up time once he's cleared to get back on a mound. The hard-throwing right-hander hasn't quite developed into the long-term solution at the back end of the bullpen that the Phillies might have envisioned him becoming when he first hit the big leagues in 2023, but he'll be a key part of the bridge to closer Jhoan Duran during the upcoming season.