Kerkering picked up the save after allowing one hit with no strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 2-1 win over Miami.

It was the second save of the season for Kerkering, who certainly appears to have worked his way into Philadelphia's ninth-inning mix. Each of his two saves for the year have come in his past three outings, and the right-hander is now riding a streak of 16.1 consecutive innings without yielding an earned run. The Phillies seem to be intent on having a committee at closer perhaps until one of Kerkering, Matt Strahm or Jordan Romano emerge from the high-leverage pack, as it's worth noting Strahm also has two saves in his last three appearances.