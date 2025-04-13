Kerkering logged a hold Saturday against St. Louis after recording two outs in the seventh inning. He struck out one.

With the potential tying run at the plate, Kerkering was called upon to safeguard a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning and retired Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar to close the frame. Jose Alvarado has taken over as Philadelphia's favorite for saves for the time being amid Jordan Romano's early-season struggles, but Kerkering remains an option for high-leverage work as well. Although he's blown his lone save opportunity while logging a shaky 1.50 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB, the right-hander has posted three holds and managed to allow just one run through 5.1 innings thus far.