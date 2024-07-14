Kerkering will serve as the Phillies' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Tim Kelly of PhilliesNation.com reports.

Kerkering will be making the first start of his professional career, but the Phillies are unlikely to ask him to cover more than the opening frame or two, given that the hard-throwing reliever hasn't recorded more than five outs in any appearance this season. Though he's given up a hit in all but two of his last nine relief outings, Kerkering struck out 10 batters and hasn't allowed a run during that stretch, bringing his ERA down to a shiny 1.30. Michael Mercado is expected to operate as a bulk reliever for the Phillies once Kerkering exits Sunday's contest.