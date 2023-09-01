Suarez (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Suarez isn't slated to rejoin the Phillies' rotation until Sunday in Milwaukee, but with rosters now expanded the team went ahead and activated him. The left-hander has missed the last couple weeks with a right hamstring strain. He'll carry a 3.88 ERA into Sunday's proceedings.
