Suarez (4-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

While Suarez allowed more than three runs for the first time in seven starts, he'd pick up his fourth win in the Phillies' 5-4 victory. The 28-year-old Suarez came into the day with a 2.86 ERA in his previous six outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.89 with a 1.38 WHIP and 115 strikeouts through 21 starts (120.1 innings) this season. Suarez will likely get one more regular-season start, currently scheduled for next week against the Pirates.