Suarez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing a run on 10 hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against Miami. He struck out three.

Suarez managed to hold the Marlins to just one run despite allowing 10 hits, thanks to a pair of key double-play balls. Overall, it was a solid start to the month for the 27-year-old southpaw after pitching to a 6.11 ERA over five starts in July. Suarez is 2-5 this season with a 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB across 15 starts (41.2 innings). He's currently scheduled to face the Nationals at home in his next outing, though it's worth noting the addition of Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline gives the Phillies a crowded rotation.