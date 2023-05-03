Suarez (elbow) will make the third start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
He'll get his pitch count up to the 70-to-75 range in what will likely be his final rehab start before he returns from the 15-day injured list. If Suarez is indeed back with the Phillies following the upcoming rehab start, he would be in line to make his 2023 big-league debut next weekend in Colorado. The left-hander has been sidelined since early March with a left elbow strain.
