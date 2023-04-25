Suarez (forearm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Suarez, who has been on the 15-day injured list all season with the left forearm injury, is expected to be limited to two innings in his first start at any level in 2023. The Phillies are planning for Suarez to get stretched out over the course of 3-to-4 rehab starts in the minors before he's deemed ready to reclaim a spot in the big-league rotation.