Suarez earned the win in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLDS, allowing one run on three hits across five innings. He struck out two.

Suarez had a solid start keeping runners off the basepaths and although he by no means dominated, he kept the Atlanta offense at bay to hand the ball off with a lead. His only blemish came on a changeup that Austin Riley took deep from outside below the zone in the fourth inning. Suarez now has a sterling 1.04 ERA and 0.58 WHIP with six strikeouts across 8.2 innings this postseason. The southpaw will tentatively line up to take the mound again next week against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS.