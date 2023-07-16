Suarez didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings in a 6-4 win. he struck out three.

He tossed 97 pitches (59 strikes) en route to his seventh quality start in 12 trips to the mound this season, but Suarez got out-dueled by Blake Snell while both lefties were still in the game and exited in line for his fifth loss. The Phillies' offense mounted the first of two successful comebacks on the day to get him off the hook, however. Suarez will take a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 62:25 K:BB through 68 innings into his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Cleveland.