Suarez (2-5) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings as the Phillies fell 6-5 to the Guardians. He struck out five and also threw two wild pitches.

Cleveland had runners in scoring position in four of the five frames Suarez worked, and the southpaw mostly wasn't able to wiggle off the hook. He's lost three straight decisions in his four July outings, stumbling to a 6.14 ERA and 17:12 K:BB through 22 innings on the month. Suarez will try to get back on track in his next start, which is likely to come at home next week against the Orioles.