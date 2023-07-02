Suarez (2-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in a 5-4 loss against Washington. He struck out five.

Four of the five runs against Suarez came on Stone Garrett's grand slam with two outs in the third inning. It's the first time since May 30 that Suarez has allowed more than one run in a start -- he'd pitched to a 1.08 ERA over his previous five outings (33.1 innings). The 27-year-old southpaw now sports a 3.67 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB across 10 starts (56.1 innings) this season). Suarez will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Miami.