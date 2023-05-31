Suarez (0-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Phillies were downed 2-0 by the Mets, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

The lefty delivered his best performance since coming off the IL in mid-May, but the Phillies offense couldn't get anything going against Kodai Senga. The quality start was Suarez's first in four outings, and while it shaved over two runs off his ERA, he'll still take a 7.13 mark into his next trip to the mound, likely to come this weekend on the road against the Nationals.