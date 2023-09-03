Suarez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Brewers. He struck out five.

Suarez was held to 75 pitches in his return to the Phillies rotation, allowing two runs on a pair of solo homers across four innings of work. The 28-year-old southpaw had worked to a 2.45 ERA in his previous three starts before going on the IL with a hamstring strain, allowing five runs over 18.1 innings. Overall, Suarez is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 94:37 K:BB across 18 starts (101.1 innings) this season. He'll likely have a longer leash in his next outing, currently scheduled for next weekend against Miami.