Suarez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Suarez was burned by a three-run homer in the third inning but was otherwise excellent, tossing six scoreless frames and retiring the final 10 batters he faced. The southpaw also didn't issue a walk for the first time since June 1 and has now held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 14 of 16 outings this season. He'll carry a 2.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 95:27 K:BB across 100.2 innings into a home matchup with the Orioles next week.