Suarez (12-7) took the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks, giving up six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings.

Suarez was tagged for all six runs in the first two frames, capped off by a three-run homer from Corbin Carroll, before finishing the day with back-to-back clean innings. The rough outing snapped a dominant stretch in which the right-hander had posted a 1.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB across his previous six starts, including a trio of double-digit strikeout games. It also marked his shortest outing since May 4, when he was tagged for seven runs in 3.1 innings. The 30-year-old now sits at a 3.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 147:38 K:BB over 153 innings and is slated for his next start against the Twins.