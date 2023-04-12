Suarez (forearm) is on track to throw live batting practice early next week, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Suarez tossed 35 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday, using his entire arsenal, and he'll extend himself a bit more in another full-arsenal bullpen session Friday. Then comes live BP, and a minor-league rehab assignment could soon follow. The 27-year-old appears on track to join the Phillies' starting rotation just before the end of April as he works past a bout of left forearm inflammation.
