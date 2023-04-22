Suarez (forearm) is expected to require three or four rehab outings before returning from the injured list, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Suarez has been dealing with a forearm issue since early in camp. He advanced to a simulated game Saturday but is still several steps from his season debut. That means Matt Strahm should still get the chance to make another handful of starts before Suarez returns.
