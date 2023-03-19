Suarez (forearm) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday and is expected to start during the opening week of regular season, though he will have workload limitations, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The workload limitations are no surprise given manager Rob Thomson already admitted Suarez won't be fully stretched out by Opening Day, but it appears he won't be too far off from a full workload. Suarez appears fully past the bout of forearm tightness he experienced earlier in March, and he should be able to get into a game or two during the final stretch of spring training.