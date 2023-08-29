Suarez (hamstring) is on track to return to the Phillies' rotation Sunday against the Brewers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Suarez threw live batting practice without issue Monday and only has to cross one more hurdle with a bullpen session Friday. The 28-year-old left-hander had registered a 3.88 ERA and 89:35 K:BB through 97.1 innings (17 starts) this season for the Phillies prior to landing on the injured list Aug. 19 due to a right hamstring strain.