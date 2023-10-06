Manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Suarez will start Game 1 of the Phillies' NLDS matchup against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez's services weren't needed during the Phillies' two-game sweep over Miami in the NL Wild Card Series, so he'll be making his first appearance of the postseason on plenty of rest. The 28-year-old lefty posted a 4.18 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 22 starts during the regular season, but he's surrendered 10 runs over 11.1 frames across his last two outings and will be facing an Atlanta offense that boasts an incredible .845 OPS.