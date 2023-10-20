Suarez did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLCS, allowing three hits and one walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Suarez reached a career-high strikeouts with his seven punchies as he kept his playoff success rolling Thursday. The southpaw had his command on point as evidenced by a 39 percent called strikes plus whiffs rate across all pitches, markedly higher than his 28.3 percent value he averaged across 125 regular season innings. Suarez has only allowed one run so far this postseason, where he has pitched to a clean 0.64 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 13 strikeouts across 14 innings.