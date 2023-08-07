Suarez will not start Monday against the Nationals as scheduled, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Suarez was set to start Monday on five days of rest, but he will not do so due to rain. The Phillies and Nationals will play a doubleheader Tuesday, and Suarez figures to start one of the two games.
