Suarez (forearm) didn't allow a run over two innings of no-hit baseball with a strikeout and a walk for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez was scheduled to go deeper in this game, but because of inclement weather the left-hander was able to throw only 29 pitches in the game. He was able to throw in the bullpen, however, and finished at 54 pitches. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced that Suarez will make at least one more rehab start before joining the Phillies with two more likely, and then he should rejoin the Phillies' rotation in the middle of May.