Suarez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

Suarez struck out a season-high eight and notched his third straight quality start. During that stretch, he's allowed just four runs over 19.2 innings and has a 15:5 K:BB. The left-hander began the campaign on the injured list with an elbow issue and was shaky across his first three outings, but he appears to have found a groove and will look to stay sharp during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set in Arizona.